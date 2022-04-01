  • Suche
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

1.613,20EUR
-21,40EUR
-1,31%
13:30:42
STU
1.648,49CHF
-5,88CHF
-0,36%
13:33:05
BRX

WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

26.04.2022 11:16

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2568 Euro belassen. Analyst Hannes Leitner beschäftigte sich in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einem Zwischenbericht des Online-Bezahldienstes Stripe und zog seine Schlüsse für seinen europäischen "Top Pick" Adyen, den seiner Ansicht nach global größten Wettbewerber. Beim Wachstum des Zahlungsvolumens (TPV) seien beide ebenbürtig./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 12:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 12:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2.568,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.613,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
59,18%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1.613,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
59,19%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.745,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

11:16 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
01.04.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.04.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.04.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

22.03.22
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar
Das starke Wachstum beim niederländischen Zahlungsdienstleister Adyen lässt Analysten für die längerfristigen Ziele des Unternehmens optimistischer werden.
31.03.22
Analysten sehen bei Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
22.03.22
Adyen-Aktie: Wachstumsziel erreichbar (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
22.02.22
Adyen-Aktie: Die Zahlen überzeugen (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Adyen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2750 Euro (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Adyen auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 2220 Euro (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 2550 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
Adyen BV Parts Sociales hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
mehr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales News
Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

+70,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +70,18%
Ø Kursziel: 2.745,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
2200
2400
2600
2800
3000
3200
3400
3600
Barclays Capital
2.220,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.300,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2.550,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.600,00 €
Morgan Stanley
2.800,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.220,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2.700,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2.750,00 €
UBS AG
2.568,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +70,18%
Ø Kursziel: 2.745,33
