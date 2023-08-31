UBS AG

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Neutral

14:01 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach einer Telefonkonferenz mit einem Branchenexperten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 854 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler hat dem Experten zufolge bei seinem Eintritt in den US-Markt Autorisierungsraten über denen der Konkurrenz angeboten, - genug, um höhere Preise zu rechtfertigen, schrieb Analyst Antoine Hucher in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieser Abstand habe sich jedoch verringert, sodass der Wettbewerb zunehmend über die Preisgestaltung stattfinde./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2023 / 22:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2023 / 22:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

