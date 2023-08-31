Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach einer Telefonkonferenz mit einem Branchenexperten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 854 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler hat dem Experten zufolge bei seinem Eintritt in den US-Markt Autorisierungsraten über denen der Konkurrenz angeboten, - genug, um höhere Preise zu rechtfertigen, schrieb Analyst Antoine Hucher in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieser Abstand habe sich jedoch verringert, sodass der Wettbewerb zunehmend über die Preisgestaltung stattfinde./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2023 / 22:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2023 / 22:21 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
854,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
771,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,74%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
764,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Antoine Hucher
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.209,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
