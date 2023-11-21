Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 32 auf 30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst James Anstead passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Einzelhändler in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals an./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.11.2023 / 18:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.11.2023 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
26,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,71%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,88%
|
Analyst Name:
James Anstead
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|11:06
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:06
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|16.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:06
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.