Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

26,82 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,06 %
STU
26,84 EUR +0,23 EUR +0,87 %
BTE
Marktkap. 25,26 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,63

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

Barclays Capital

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight

11:06 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
26,82 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,06%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 32 auf 30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst James Anstead passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Einzelhändler in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals an./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.11.2023 / 18:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.11.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
26,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,71%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
26,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,88%
Analyst Name:
James Anstead 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,07 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

