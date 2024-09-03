DAX 21.685 +0,2%ESt50 5.271 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 16,43 +4,1%Dow 44.714 -0,3%Nas 19.632 -0,5%Bitcoin 100.969 +1,5%Euro 1,0405 -0,2%Öl 76,52 -0,6%Gold 2.781 +0,8%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Lackhersteller habe die Erwartungen mit Zahlen und Ausblick erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 08:10 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

13:41 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
29.01.25 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.25 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
