Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Lackhersteller habe die Erwartungen mit Zahlen und Ausblick erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 08:10 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|13:41
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
