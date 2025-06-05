Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 58 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Der Ausstieg bei Akzo Nobel India Limited dürfte das Ergebnis je Aktie dank des daraus finanzierten Aktienrückkaufs um etwa ein Prozent stärken, schrieb Chris Counihan am Freitag./rob/ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 01:50 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 01:50 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
58,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
