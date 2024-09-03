Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser hob am Freitagnachmittag ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen nach den Ergebnissen des vierten Quartals. Die Schätzungen für den Überschuss des Chemiekonzerns aber sinke wegen Sonderbelastungen./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 14:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
57,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|14:01
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:56
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:01
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
