Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

13:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser hob am Freitagnachmittag ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen nach den Ergebnissen des vierten Quartals. Die Schätzungen für den Überschuss des Chemiekonzerns aber sinke wegen Sonderbelastungen./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 14:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

