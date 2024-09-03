DAX 21.371 -1,7%ESt50 5.202 -1,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,51 -11,0%Dow 44.545 -0,8%Nas 19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin 92.509 -2,8%Euro 1,0262 -1,0%Öl 77,02 +0,3%Gold 2.809 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump erlässt Strafzölle: DAX tiefer -- Bitcoin unter Druck -- Zwei Porsche-Vorstände vor dem Aus -- Bayer, Roche, Autowerte im Fokus
Top News
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX weit abgeschlagen - Trumps Zölle werden zur Belastungsprobe BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX weit abgeschlagen - Trumps Zölle werden zur Belastungsprobe
Spekulationen um Wechsel: Tel geht doch nicht zu Manchester United Spekulationen um Wechsel: Tel geht doch nicht zu Manchester United
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Täglich neue Trading-Ideen mit Tradespot by finanzen.net! Jetzt laden! +++

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

13:56 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser hob am Freitagnachmittag ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen nach den Ergebnissen des vierten Quartals. Die Schätzungen für den Überschuss des Chemiekonzerns aber sinke wegen Sonderbelastungen./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 14:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
57,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

14:01 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:56 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:01 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro