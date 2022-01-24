|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
AUTO1
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
15,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
357,52%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
14,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
382,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Sherri Malek
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,91 €
|13:56 Uhr
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.01.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
