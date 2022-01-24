Aktie in diesem Artikel AUTO1 14,51 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Auto1 auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Nachdem der europäische Internetsektor zuletzt schwach gelaufen sei, gebe es nun reichlich Schnäppchen, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anleger bräuchten aber Geduld. Steigende Zinsen könnten etwas bremsen. Auch die Papiere von Auto1 böten nun eine überzeugende Einstiegsgelegenheit angesichts des attraktiven Wachstums des Endkundenportals Autohero./ajx/ag