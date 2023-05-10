DAX 15.810 -0,5%ESt50 4.293 -0,3%TDax 3.225 -0,3%Dow 33.234 -0,9%Nas 12.293 -0,1%Bitcoin 25.136 -0,1%Euro 1,0915 -0,6%Öl 75,37 -1,6%Gold 2.027 -0,1%
Continental Aktie

Marktkap.12,79 Mrd. EUR KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Warburg Research

Continental Buy

10:31
Continental Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 102 Euro belassen. Die übertroffenen Ergebniserwartungen im ersten Quartal stärkten das Vertrauen in die Jahresziele, schrieb Analyst Marc-Rene Tonn am Donnerstag im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Buy

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
102,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
65,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,59%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
65,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,11%
Analyst Name:
Marc-Rene Tonn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

