Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 102 Euro belassen. Die übertroffenen Ergebniserwartungen im ersten Quartal stärkten das Vertrauen in die Jahresziele, schrieb Analyst Marc-Rene Tonn am Donnerstag im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Long
|SQ3XPN
|4,92
|1,33
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Long
|SQ7C77
|9,64
|0,68
Zusammenfassung: Continental Buy
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
102,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
65,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
56,59%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
65,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Marc-Rene Tonn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|10:31
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
