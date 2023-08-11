Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Continental nach endgültigen Zahlen, gesenktem Umsatzausblick und bestätigten Margenprognosen auf "Hold" belassen. Das Kursziel beträgt weiterhin 85 Euro. Auch wenn das Management des Autozulieferers optimistisch gewesen sei während der Telefonkonferenz, benötige der Markt erste Beweise für den Erfolg der Unternehmensstrategie, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2023 / 06:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
67,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,96%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
67,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
