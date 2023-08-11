DAX 15.888 +0,4%ESt50 4.326 +0,1%TDax 3.139 +0,4%Dow 35.281 +0,3%Nas 13.645 -0,7%Bitcoin 26.851 +0,3%Euro 1,0922 -0,4%Öl 85,91 -1,0%Gold 1.907 -0,4%
Continental Aktie

Marktkap. 13,38 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

14:21 Uhr
Continental Hold
Continental AG
Continental AG
67,30 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,12%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Continental nach endgültigen Zahlen, gesenktem Umsatzausblick und bestätigten Margenprognosen auf "Hold" belassen. Das Kursziel beträgt weiterhin 85 Euro. Auch wenn das Management des Autozulieferers optimistisch gewesen sei während der Telefonkonferenz, benötige der Markt erste Beweise für den Erfolg der Unternehmensstrategie, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2023 / 06:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
67,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,96%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
67,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,30%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
74,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

10.08.23 Continental Buy Warburg Research
10.08.23 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.23 Continental Halten DZ BANK
10.08.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.23 Continental Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG