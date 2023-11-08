DAX 15.324 +0,6%ESt50 4.222 +1,0%MSCI World 2.888 +0,0%Dow 34.111 +0,0%Nas 13.672 +0,2%Bitcoin 34.356 +3,1%Euro 1,0713 +0,0%Öl 81,13 +1,8%Gold 1.962 +0,6%
Continental Aktie

64,58 EUR +0,40 EUR +0,62 %
STU
Marktkap. 12,36 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

13:31 Uhr
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
64,58 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,62%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal sei ein weiterer Schritt in Richtung Jahresziele der Automotive-Sparte, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Spartenprofitabilität sei etwas höher gewesen als gedacht./ag/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / 07:30 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
64,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,99%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
64,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,62%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
75,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

Nachrichten zu Continental AG