Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal sei ein weiterer Schritt in Richtung Jahresziele der Automotive-Sparte, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Spartenprofitabilität sei etwas höher gewesen als gedacht./ag/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / 07:30 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
64,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,99%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
64,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|14:01
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|13:31
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
