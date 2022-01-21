NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. In einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die europäische Autobranche 2022 favorisiert Analyst Tom Narayan weiterhin Premium-Hersteller und Reifenproduzenten, während er für die Zulieferer vorsichtig bleibt. Er verweist auf anhaltende Lieferkettenprobleme im ersten Halbjahr und damit einen weiterhin starken Absatzmix bei den Herstellern von Oberklassefahrzeugen. So verbauen diese aktuelle schwieriger zu beschaffenden Teile wie Elektronikchips eher in teureren Fahrzeugen, was gut für die Margen ist. Die Massen-Autobauer könnten mit ihren Prognosen die Marktschätzungen indes verfehlen./ajx/mis