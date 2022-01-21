  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Continental Aktie

85,80EUR
-0,52EUR
-0,60%
11:05:09
STU

WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
25.01.2022 10:31

Continental Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. In einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die europäische Autobranche 2022 favorisiert Analyst Tom Narayan weiterhin Premium-Hersteller und Reifenproduzenten, während er für die Zulieferer vorsichtig bleibt. Er verweist auf anhaltende Lieferkettenprobleme im ersten Halbjahr und damit einen weiterhin starken Absatzmix bei den Herstellern von Oberklassefahrzeugen. So verbauen diese aktuelle schwieriger zu beschaffenden Teile wie Elektronikchips eher in teureren Fahrzeugen, was gut für die Margen ist. Die Massen-Autobauer könnten mit ihren Prognosen die Marktschätzungen indes verfehlen./ajx/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental SF4QZY 17.06.2022 106,00
83,92
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental SF4Q0S 16.12.2022 106,00
82,05
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SF4QZY, SF4Q0S. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 17:37 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 00:45 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
106,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
85,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,56%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
85,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,54%
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
106,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

10:31 Uhr Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.01.22 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.01.22 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.22 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.01.22 Continental Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG Newsmehr Continental AG News
RSS Feed
Continental AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Continental Aktie

+24,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,22%
Ø Kursziel: 106,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
RBC Capital Markets
106,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
95,00 €
UBS AG
136,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
95,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
110,00 €
Warburg Research
120,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
100,00 €
Morgan Stanley
92,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
105,00 €
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
100,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,22%
Ø Kursziel: 106,58
alle Continental AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:49 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
09:48 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
09:46 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09:43 Uhr Daimler Outperform
09:42 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
09:42 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
08:54 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
08:53 Uhr Iberdrola SA Outperform
08:51 Uhr National Grid Sector Perform
08:51 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
08:50 Uhr NEL ASA Underweight
08:48 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
08:47 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
08:47 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
08:45 Uhr Orsted Sector Perform
08:18 Uhr Enel Outperform
08:18 Uhr E.ON Sector Perform
08:13 Uhr RWE Outperform
07:56 Uhr Danone Sell
07:55 Uhr Zalando Conviction Buy List
07:53 Uhr Apple Neutral
07:53 Uhr Uniper Sector Perform
07:51 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
07:46 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
07:45 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
07:45 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
24.01.22 Daimler Outperform
24.01.22 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
24.01.22 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
24.01.22 FedEx Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Microsoft Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Uniper Market-Perform
24.01.22 Richemont Outperform
24.01.22 Lufthansa Underperform
24.01.22 Enel Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 easyJet Buy
24.01.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
24.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
24.01.22 DWS Group Buy
24.01.22 Ryanair Neutral
24.01.22 voestalpine Neutral
24.01.22 ArcelorMittal Buy
24.01.22 Commerzbank Neutral
24.01.22 Zur Rose Sell
24.01.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Commerzbank Buy
24.01.22 Philips Hold
24.01.22 Yara International ASA Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen