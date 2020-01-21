finanzen.net
Deutsche Börse Aktie WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055

150,45EUR
+2,40EUR
+1,62%
14:25:05
STU
22.01.2020 13:56

Deutsche Börse buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Deutsche Börse nach Ankündigung der Mehrheitsübernahme an UBS Fondcenter auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Euro belassen. Er begrüße die Transaktion wie auch die finanziellen Bedingungen dafür, schrieb Analyst Benjamin Goy in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das langfristige Wachstumsprofil des Börsenbetreibers werde weiter gestärkt. In der Bewertung komme dies noch nicht vollständig zum Tragen./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 06:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Deutsche Börse buy

Unternehmen:
Deutsche Börse AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
150,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
150,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,35%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Goy 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
145,02 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AG

13:56 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:46 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy UBS AG
21.01.20 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.20 Deutsche Börse buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.20 Deutsche Börse buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG

Experten exklusiv
Tipps von Halver, Heller, Kaldemorgen und Co: "Wer sagt, es gibt einen Crash?"
Noch einsteigen? Oder gar verkaufen? Wie geht es nach dem starken Jahr 2019 weiter? Robert Halver, Gottfried Heller, Klaus Kaldemorgen sowie Anton Götzenberger geben exklusiv Antworten zu Aktien, Fonds und Co - und zum Dauerbrenner Steuern.
21.01.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Coronavirus drückt Rohstoff- und Luxusgüter-Aktien (Dow Jones)
21.01.20
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX nach unterer Wende gut behauptet (Dow Jones)
21.01.20
ROUNDUP 2: UBS kappt nach Gewinneinbruch Renditeziel - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-afx)
21.01.20
Übernahme: Deutsche Börse steigt bei UBS-Fondsplattform ein (Handelsblatt)
21.01.20
Deutsche Börse: Endlich Übernahme - so reagiert die Aktie (Der Aktionär)
21.01.20
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse baut Fondsgeschäft mit Kauf einer UBS-Sparte aus (dpa-afx)
21.01.20
Deutsche Börse baut Fondsgeschäft mit Kauf von UBS-Sparte aus (Reuters)
21.01.20
UBS verkauft Fonds-Abwicklungssparte an Deutsche-Börse-Tochter Clearstream (dpa-afx)
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Deutsche Börse Aktie

-3,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,61%
Ø Kursziel: 145,02
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
Credit Suisse Group
140 €
Morgan Stanley
130 €
RBC Capital Markets
137,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
150,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
140 €
HSBC
153,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
138,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
132,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
140,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
165,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 €
UBS AG
155,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,61%
Ø Kursziel: 145,02
alle Deutsche Börse AG Kursziele

