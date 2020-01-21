FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Deutsche Börse nach Ankündigung der Mehrheitsübernahme an UBS Fondcenter auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Euro belassen. Er begrüße die Transaktion wie auch die finanziellen Bedingungen dafür, schrieb Analyst Benjamin Goy in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das langfristige Wachstumsprofil des Börsenbetreibers werde weiter gestärkt. In der Bewertung komme dies noch nicht vollständig zum Tragen./ajx/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 06:51 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.