DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für DHL Group nach Zahlen von 46,50 auf 45,00 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Logistikkonzerns habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, was vor allem wohl den europäischen Nachfragetrends im Express-Bereich geschuldet sein dürfte, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erwartet aber weiterhin eine Erholung./ck/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 17:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
45,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
38,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,52%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
38,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG