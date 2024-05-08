Bernstein Research

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform

08:46 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für DHL Group nach Zahlen von 46,50 auf 45,00 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Logistikkonzerns habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, was vor allem wohl den europäischen Nachfragetrends im Express-Bereich geschuldet sein dürfte, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erwartet aber weiterhin eine Erholung./ck/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2024 / 17:06 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

