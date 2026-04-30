DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 52,45 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe seine Schätzung und stärker noch die Konsenserwartung übertroffen, schrieb Andy Chu in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Stark habe sich zum Jahresanfang das Expressgeschäft des Logistikkonzerns entwickelt./rob/bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 07:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
50,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,72%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
50,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,72%
|
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|16:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|16:11
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.