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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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Deutsche Bank AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

16:11 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
50,38 EUR 3,83 EUR 8,23%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe seine Schätzung und stärker noch die Konsenserwartung übertroffen, schrieb Andy Chu in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Stark habe sich zum Jahresanfang das Expressgeschäft des Logistikkonzerns entwickelt./rob/bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
50,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,72%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
50,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,72%
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

16:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
30.04.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
30.04.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
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30.04.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
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