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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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52,54 EUR +0,48 EUR +0,92 %
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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Marktkap. 57,89 Mrd. EUR

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Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

08:31 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
52,54 EUR 0,48 EUR 0,92%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 55 auf 57 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marco Limite nannte am Montagnachmittag fünf Gründe, warum Anleger die Aktien der Bonner im Depot haben sollten. Dazu gehörten ein besserer Ergebnismix als in der Vergangenheit und starke Kostenkontrolle. Zudem verdiene die Aktie eine höhere Bewertung./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2026 / 16:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
57,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
52,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,03%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
52,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,49%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,69 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
08:01 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
28.05.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.05.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
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