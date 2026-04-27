DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 53,58 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Im ersten Quartal habe sich die Kosten- und Volumenlage im Express-Geschäft gebessert, schrieb Marco Limite am Donnerstagmorgen. Dies sei eine gute Ausgangslage für das zweite Quartal./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2026 / 06:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
47,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,99%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
47,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|09:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.04.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG