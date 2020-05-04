finanzen.net
Fresenius Medical Care Aktie WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

72,66EUR
+1,44EUR
+2,02%
12:16:19
STU
06.05.2020 11:31

Fresenius Medical Care overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für FMC nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 81 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Der Dialyse-Spezialist habe sowohl beim Umsatz als auch dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) und den Ergebnis je Aktie die Konsensschätzungen übertroffen. Er empfehlt die Aktie, die seines Erachtens innerhalb der Europäischen Union zu den defensivsten im Medizintechniksektor zählt, nach wie vor über einen mittelfristigen Zeitraum./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 06:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 06:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Fresenius Medical Care overweight

Unternehmen:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
81,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
73,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,47%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
72,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,48%
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
79,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:31 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight Barclays Capital
10:26 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:06 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:56 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.20 Fresenius Medical Care overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
RSS Feed
Kursziele Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

+9,17%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,17%
Ø Kursziel: 79,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
60
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
Morgan Stanley
61,00 €
HSBC
78,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
82,00 €
Warburg Research
83 €
Credit Suisse Group
81,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
100,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
88 €
Bernstein Research
64,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
84,00 €
Barclays Capital
81,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
91 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,17%
Ø Kursziel: 79,33
