  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
✩ ✩ ✩ NEU: 7 % Fixzins mit Bayern Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Allianz 📈 BMW 📈 Infineon - 2 Jahre - Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩ ✩-w-

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

20,12EUR
+0,33EUR
+1,67%
18:15:56
STU
20,18EUR
+0,34EUR
+1,71%
17:45:06
GVIE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
03.11.2020 09:16

Grand City Properties buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties vor Neunmonatszahlen von 26,50 auf 25,50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktien deutscher Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen seien beim jüngsten Ausverkauf im Schnitt um fünf Prozent gesunken, hätten aber weiter ordentliche Aussichten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Bewertungen seien günstig und das strukturelle Wachstum der Mieten und Immobilienpreise halte dank historisch niedriger Leerstandsquoten an./gl/tih

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 19:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 19:13 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
25,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
20,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,74%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:16 Uhr Grand City Properties buy UBS AG
02.11.20 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.10.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.20 Grand City Properties buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+15,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,97%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
UBS AG
26 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,97%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:45 Uhr Klöckner Kauf
14:35 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
13:59 Uhr DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt Aktiengesellschaft Kaufen
13:36 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
13:00 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
12:40 Uhr Nestlé Hold
12:37 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
12:36 Uhr Ryanair Hold
12:36 Uhr Scout24 buy
12:35 Uhr BNP Paribas Underweight
12:34 Uhr BAT buy
12:32 Uhr Siemens overweight
11:32 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
11:31 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
11:23 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
11:21 Uhr flatex buy
11:20 Uhr S&T buy
11:19 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
11:18 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
11:18 Uhr Bayer buy
10:39 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
10:38 Uhr BP Outperform
10:36 Uhr Bertrandt Hold
10:35 Uhr Bayer buy
10:30 Uhr Bayer Neutral
10:16 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
10:15 Uhr SAP buy
10:04 Uhr Eni Underweight
10:03 Uhr TOTAL overweight
10:02 Uhr BP Equal-Weight
10:00 Uhr Evonik Outperform
09:58 Uhr Evonik buy
09:57 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB add
09:55 Uhr HUGO BOSS Reduce
09:50 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underweight
09:45 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
09:44 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
09:41 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Outperform
09:41 Uhr HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
09:40 Uhr Bayer Outperform
09:39 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
09:39 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
09:39 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
09:38 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
09:37 Uhr Evonik buy
09:37 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
09:35 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
09:32 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
09:31 Uhr National Grid overweight
09:28 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen