  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Exklusives Interview mit Union Investment CEO Reinke: Was bedeutet nachhaltige Geldanlage und wo liegt der Nutzen für Anleger? Mehr erfahren! +++-w-

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

20,38EUR
-0,44EUR
-2,11%
18:45:06
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.11.2020 15:11

Grand City Properties buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,50 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich operativ wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob hervor, dass Immobilien in der Metropole London nun bereits 17 Prozent des Unternehmensportfolios ausmachten./la/edh

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
25,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,60%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
20,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,12%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

15:11 Uhr Grand City Properties buy UBS AG
12:51 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:46 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:41 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.20 Grand City Properties buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+14,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,49%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
UBS AG
26 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,49%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:02 Uhr Aareal Bank Verkaufen
14:48 Uhr Sanofi buy
14:45 Uhr Tele Columbus Sell
14:45 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
14:44 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy
14:42 Uhr E.ON Outperform
14:42 Uhr Siemens Outperform
14:40 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
14:40 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
14:29 Uhr MTU Aero Engines buy
14:26 Uhr Airbus buy
14:26 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
14:24 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
14:24 Uhr VINCI buy
14:24 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
14:23 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
13:52 Uhr Nordex Halten
13:51 Uhr AXA Neutral
13:50 Uhr SMA Solar Halten
13:49 Uhr AIXTRON Verkaufen
13:14 Uhr Alstom overweight
13:13 Uhr Prosus overweight
13:12 Uhr Merck Neutral
13:11 Uhr RTL Neutral
13:10 Uhr SAP Neutral
13:09 Uhr Iberdrola SA Neutral
13:09 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight
13:08 Uhr Stabilus Neutral
13:07 Uhr Renault overweight
13:07 Uhr HELLA overweight
12:29 Uhr SAFRAN buy
12:25 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Hold
12:24 Uhr Sixt buy
12:14 Uhr TeamViewer buy
12:11 Uhr ZEAL Network buy
12:09 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
12:08 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
12:05 Uhr DEUTZ Hold
12:05 Uhr BVB (Borussia Dortmund) buy
12:05 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
12:01 Uhr RTL Neutral
12:00 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
12:00 Uhr RELX buy
11:59 Uhr JCDecaux Neutral
11:59 Uhr Ströer Neutral
11:58 Uhr Vivendi buy
11:57 Uhr Prosus buy
11:00 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:59 Uhr Salzgitter Hold
10:56 Uhr Delivery Hero buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen