Grand City Properties Aktie

16,64EUR
+0,21EUR
+1,28%
12:45:02
STU
17,37CHF
+0,27CHF
+1,56%
12:49:48
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

18.05.2022 12:11

Grand City Properties Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern hätten die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
26,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
16,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
57,67%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
16,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,25%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
17.05.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.04.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX unentschlossen -- UniCredit war wohl an Commerzbank interessiert -- Siemens Energy will Gamesa komplett übernehmen -- Deutsche Börse, Dermapharm, NEL ASA, TUI im Fokus
Daimler Truck will Ersatzteile aus dem Drucker für Mercedes- und Setra-Busse anbieten. Russischer Finanzminister will Auslandsschulden notfalls in Rubel bedienen. SAP-Aufsichtsratschef Plattner will in eigenen Reihen Nachfolger suchen. Euroraum-Inflation für April etwas nach unten revidiert. CMA CGM wird neuer Großaktionär bei Air France-KLM.
07:14 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX unentschlossen -- UniCredit war wohl an Commerzbank interessiert -- Siemens Energy will Gamesa komplett übernehmen -- Deutsche Börse, Dermapharm, NEL ASA, TUI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.05.22
GCP-Aktie wenig bewegt: Grand City Properties profitiert von starker Nachfrage (dpa-afx)
17.05.22
ROUNDUP 2: Grand City Properties verdient operativ etwas mehr (dpa-afx)
17.05.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Grand City Properties - 'Kaufen' (dpa-afx)
17.05.22
ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties verdient operativ etwas mehr (dpa-afx)
17.05.22
Grand City Properties steigert FFO - Nettogewinn niedriger (Dow Jones)
17.05.22
Grand City Properties verdient operativ etwas mehr (Börse Online)
17.05.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Daimler Truck setzt mehr um -- Musk spricht von günstigerem Deal für Twitter -- Fraport, HORNBACH im Fokus (finanzen.net)

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+40,55%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,55%
Ø Kursziel: 23,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
26,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
Barclays Capital
21 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,55%
Ø Kursziel: 23,39
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:28 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Buy
11:25 Uhr HORNBACH Buy
11:25 Uhr United Internet Buy
11:24 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
11:23 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
11:20 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
11:18 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
11:15 Uhr TUI Sell
11:14 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
11:12 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
11:11 Uhr CRH Overweight
10:56 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
10:48 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Buy
10:43 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:33 Uhr Vonovia Buy
10:11 Uhr Ceconomy St. Reduce
09:27 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
09:25 Uhr HomeToGo Buy
09:25 Uhr Allianz Buy
09:25 Uhr Ryanair Buy
09:24 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Buy
08:59 Uhr Infineon Buy
08:54 Uhr KWS SAAT Hold
08:50 Uhr INDUS Hold
08:38 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:34 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
08:10 Uhr ZEAL Network Buy
08:06 Uhr TUI Underperform
08:03 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
08:02 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
08:01 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
07:57 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
07:53 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
07:52 Uhr Allianz Buy
07:51 Uhr NEL ASA Underweight
07:49 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Conviction Buy List
07:48 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
07:36 Uhr Allianz Buy
07:34 Uhr Ryanair Buy
07:33 Uhr Walmart Conviction Buy List
07:33 Uhr Home Depot Buy
07:33 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
07:29 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
07:04 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
07:03 Uhr ITM Power Outperform
07:01 Uhr NEL ASA Outperform
06:45 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
17.05.22 Allianz Neutral
17.05.22 Vantage Towers Neutral
17.05.22 Zalando Add

