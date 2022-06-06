  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

14,42EUR
-0,26EUR
-1,77%
17:19:31
XETRA
14,39CHF
-0,41CHF
-2,76%
17:29:54
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

29.06.2022 17:21

Grand City Properties Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,00 auf 17,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Steigende Zinsen hätten die Kurse deutscher Immobilienaktien in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten im Schnitt um ein Drittel nach unten gedrückt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er passte seine Bewertungsmodelle in puncto Barmittel und Kapitalwerte der Liegenschaften entsprechend an. Grand City Properties sei besonders anfällig mit Blick auf die Refinanzierung./bek/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2022 / 13:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2022 / 13:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
17,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
14,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,13%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
14,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,28%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
20,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

17:21 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
06.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
18.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Pfizer beteiligt sich an Valneva -- RWE kooperiert mit Commerzbank -- Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Delivery Hero, Bitcoin im Fokus
Intel verklagt EU-Kommission auf mehr als halbe Milliarde Euro. Facebook stellt Prototypen für schmälere VR-Brillen vor. EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde kündigt erneut Zinserhöhung an. Lufthansa prüft im Juli Rückkehr der A380. BASF kündigt großtechnische Anlage für Recycling Schwarzer Masse an. ENCAVIS erholt sich nach Aufstieg zurück in den MDAX. BMW steckt Milliardenbetrag in Produktion von E-Antrieben in Steyr.
27.06.22
HSBC: Wochenausblick: Wichtige Konjunkturdaten aus Deutschland, der Eurozone und den USA (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Umfrage: Stimmung am Immobilienmarkt kippt - sinkende Preise erwartet (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
'Deutsche Wohnen & Co. enteignen': Berliner Wohnungsbündnis gescheitert (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Berliner Mieterverein unterzeichnet Bündnis für Wohnungsbau nicht (dpa-afx)
17.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wacklige Erholung - Ölpreise fallen kräftig (Dow Jones)
17.06.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX mit Lebenszeichen zum Hexentanz (Dow Jones)
17.06.22
Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an (dpa-afx)
17.06.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Ölpreise fallen kräftig (Dow Jones)
mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+44,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,84%
Ø Kursziel: 20,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
21 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
18 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,84%
Ø Kursziel: 20,90
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen