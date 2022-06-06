ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,00 auf 17,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Steigende Zinsen hätten die Kurse deutscher Immobilienaktien in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten im Schnitt um ein Drittel nach unten gedrückt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er passte seine Bewertungsmodelle in puncto Barmittel und Kapitalwerte der Liegenschaften entsprechend an. Grand City Properties sei besonders anfällig mit Blick auf die Refinanzierung./bek/ck