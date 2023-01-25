DAX 15.632 +0,5%ESt50 4.288 +0,2%TDax 3.266 +0,1%Dow 32.725 -0,4%Nas 11.561 +0,3%Bitcoin 20.985 -0,4%Euro 1,0544 -0,1%Öl 82,38 -0,8%Gold 1.816 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J Commerzbank CBK100 Rheinmetall 703000 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Nach Powell-Rede: DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Verkehrsaufsicht untersucht Teslas Model Y -- adidas überrascht mit Dividende für 2022 -- VW, Rheinmetall, Continental, Brenntag, FUCHS PETROLUB im Fokus
Top News
Ölpreise geraten erneut unter Druck - die Gründe
VW-Aktie: Gericht will Beweisaufnahme in Investoren-Prozess zur VW-Dieselaffäre
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
9,17 EUR -0,14 EUR -1,45 %
STU
9,20 EUR -0,21 EUR -2,18 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Buy

12:46
Teilen
Grand City Properties Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,50 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den Jahreszahlen der deutschen Immobilienunternehmen dürften die Abdeckung der Dividenden durch die Gewinne und die Bonität im Fokus stehen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Kreditwürdigkeit von LEG und Grand City Properties könnten sich als weniger sicher erweisen als bei Vonovia. Auch wegen der jüngsten Kursschwäche der Vonovia-Aktie zieht er diese künftig LEG vor. Die Kaufempfehlungen für alle drei Titel begründete Boissier mit den robusten Mieten und Immobilienpreisen./gl/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 14:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 14:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
9,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,15%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
9,17 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,86%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:46 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
25.01.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.12.22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen