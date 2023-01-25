Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,50 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den Jahreszahlen der deutschen Immobilienunternehmen dürften die Abdeckung der Dividenden durch die Gewinne und die Bonität im Fokus stehen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Kreditwürdigkeit von LEG und Grand City Properties könnten sich als weniger sicher erweisen als bei Vonovia. Auch wegen der jüngsten Kursschwäche der Vonovia-Aktie zieht er diese künftig LEG vor. Die Kaufempfehlungen für alle drei Titel begründete Boissier mit den robusten Mieten und Immobilienpreisen./gl/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 14:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 14:43 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
9,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,15%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,17 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:46
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
