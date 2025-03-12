DAX 22.546 -0,6%ESt50 5.329 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 11,46 +0,7%Dow 41.016 -0,8%Nas 17.409 -1,4%Bitcoin 75.306 -2,2%Euro 1,0858 -0,3%Öl 70,44 -0,7%Gold 2.973 +1,2%
DAX in Rot -- Wall Street leichter -- D-Wave macht weniger Verlust als erwartet -- HelloFresh meldet rote Zahlen -- Führungswechsel bei Intel -- NEL, K+S, UiPath, Hannover Rück, im Fokus
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla und Co.: Goldman Sachs macht aus den "Magnificent 7" die "Maleficent 7" Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla und Co.: Goldman Sachs macht aus den "Magnificent 7" die "Maleficent 7"
Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: So stehen die weiteren Chancen für den Energiekonzern Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: So stehen die weiteren Chancen für den Energiekonzern
Grand City Properties Aktie

Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Hold

09:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,51 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,74%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Immobilienunternehmens für 2024 hätten im Erwartungsrahmen gelegen, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.03.2025 / 02:35 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2025 / 02:35 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
9,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,59%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
9,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,25%
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:41 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
18.02.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Solide Zahlen Grand City Properties macht wieder Gewinn - Aktie legt zu Grand City Properties macht wieder Gewinn - Aktie legt zu
finanzen.net Ausblick: Grand City Properties vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
finanzen.net SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX klettert nachmittags
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX schließt deutlich im Plus
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt am Nachmittag deutlich im Plus
finanzen.net SDAX aktuell: SDAX legt deutlich zu
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel: SDAX startet mit klaren Gewinnen
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
