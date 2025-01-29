Microsoft Aktie
Marktkap. 3,19 Bio. EURKGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Microsoft nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 550 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Umsatz und Profitabilität (operative Marge) des Softwarekonzerns hätten die Konsensschätzungen solide übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill am Mittwochabend in seiner ersten Reaktion. Positiv hob er das starke Wachstum der Geschäfte mit Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) hervor./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:50 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 16:50 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 550,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 442,33
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,34%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 421,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 508,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:06
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
