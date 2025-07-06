DAX 23.941 +0,7%ESt50 5.315 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 13,86 +2,2%Dow 44.829 +0,8%Nas 20.601 +1,0%Bitcoin 92.318 -0,5%Euro 1,1732 -0,4%Öl 68,96 +0,7%Gold 3.311 -0,8%
423,80 EUR +1,10 EUR +0,26 %
STU
497,80 USD +6,78 USD +1,38 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3,16 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

UBS AG

Microsoft Buy

14:26 Uhr
Microsoft Buy
Microsoft Corp.
423,80 EUR 1,10 EUR 0,26%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Microsoft mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Das Thema KI sorge im Bereich Enterprise Resource Planning für Rückenwind, schrieb Michael Briest in einem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Softwarebranche. Fast als die Hälfte der Kunden von "RISE with SAP" entschieden sich für Microsoft als Hyperscale-Plattform./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2025 / 22:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2025 / 22:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: James Marvin Phelps / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 500,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 498,84		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 497,80		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,44%
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 510,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

14:26 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
17.06.25 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.25 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.05.25 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

