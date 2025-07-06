Microsoft Aktie
Marktkap. 3,16 Bio. EURKGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Microsoft mit einem Kursziel von 500 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Das Thema KI sorge im Bereich Enterprise Resource Planning für Rückenwind, schrieb Michael Briest in einem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Softwarebranche. Fast als die Hälfte der Kunden von "RISE with SAP" entschieden sich für Microsoft als Hyperscale-Plattform./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2025 / 22:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2025 / 22:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 500,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 498,84
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,23%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 497,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 510,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
