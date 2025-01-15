Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 94,93 Mrd. EURKGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5400 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe sein Geschäftsjahr im vierten Quartal solide ausklingen lassen, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Produktion sei besser gewesen als gedacht./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 07:50 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 07:50 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
54,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
49,38 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,36%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
49,32 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|17:21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:16
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:56
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:21
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.01.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
