Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
58,66 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,37 %
STU
49,32 GBP -0,03 GBP -0,05 %
LSE
Marktkap. 94,93 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
58,66 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,37%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5400 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe sein Geschäftsjahr im vierten Quartal solide ausklingen lassen, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Produktion sei besser gewesen als gedacht./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 07:50 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 07:50 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
54,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
49,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,36%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
49,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,50%
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,66 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

17:21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14:16 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
11:56 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11:21 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.01.25 Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Dow Jones Förderzahlen Rio Tinto-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Produktion bei Rio Tinto 2024: Weniger Eisenerz, mehr Kupfer Rio Tinto-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Produktion bei Rio Tinto 2024: Weniger Eisenerz, mehr Kupfer
