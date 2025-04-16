RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

12:41 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns Rio Tinto von 5500 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Damit korrigiere er zuvor fehlerhafte Angaben zum Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe er seine Wechselkursannahmen überarbeitet./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT

