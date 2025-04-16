DAX 21.157 -0,7%ESt50 4.924 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto 11,03 +1,7%Dow 39.669 -1,7%Nas 16.307 -3,1%Bitcoin 74.358 +0,9%Euro 1,1365 -0,3%Öl 66,63 +0,9%Gold 3.323 -0,7%
Rio Tinto Aktie

51,00 EUR +0,55 EUR +1,09 %
STU
43,75 GBP +0,22 GBP +0,51 %
LSE
Marktkap. 82,37 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

12:41 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
51,00 EUR 0,55 EUR 1,09%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns Rio Tinto von 5500 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Damit korrigiere er zuvor fehlerhafte Angaben zum Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe er seine Wechselkursannahmen überarbeitet./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
51,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
43,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
58,31 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

