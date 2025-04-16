Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 82,37 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns Rio Tinto von 5500 auf 5300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Damit korrigiere er zuvor fehlerhafte Angaben zum Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe er seine Wechselkursannahmen überarbeitet./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2025 / 05:01 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
53,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
51,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
43,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,31 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
