Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Auf den ersten Blick seien die Resultate des vierten Quartals besser als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Die Details seien allerdings weiger berauschend./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 07:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 08:54 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
123,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
14,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
