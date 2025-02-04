DAX 21.464 -0,2%ESt50 5.256 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 15,25 +1,9%Dow 44.556 +0,3%Nas 19.654 +1,4%Bitcoin 93.962 -0,5%Euro 1,0428 +0,5%Öl 75,45 -0,8%Gold 2.875 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Palantir A2QA4J PayPal A14R7U Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins -- Google-Mutter Alphabet mit Gewinnsprung -- VW, Novo Nordisk, AMD und Snap im Fokus
Top News
Mattel-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Mattel-Zahlen überzeugen Mattel-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Mattel-Zahlen überzeugen
Trump beansprucht Gaza für USA - Zusammenarbeit mit Iran? Trump beansprucht Gaza für USA - Zusammenarbeit mit Iran?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
14,24 EUR +0,70 EUR +5,13 %
STU
12,40 CHF -0,29 CHF -2,26 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

11:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
14,24 EUR 0,70 EUR 5,13%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Auf den ersten Blick seien die Resultate des vierten Quartals besser als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Die Details seien allerdings weiger berauschend./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 07:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 08:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
123,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
14,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
31.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Erwartungen übertroffen Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
finanzen.net Januar 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
dpa-afx Orsted-Aktie bricht nach Milliardenabschreibungen ein - Druck auf Aktie von RWE und Nordex
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie klettert: Auftragseingänge liefern Rückenwind - JPMorgan bewertet Vestas mit 'Neutral'
finanzen.net Dezember 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
WH SelfInvest Vestas - Aktie hat Erholungspotenzial
dpa-afx Vestas Wind-Aktie bricht ein: Finanzchef von Windturbinenhersteller Vestas geht