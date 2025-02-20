DAX 22.329 +0,1%ESt50 5.472 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 14,90 +0,0%Dow 44.177 -1,0%Nas 19.962 -0,5%Bitcoin 94.119 +0,5%Euro 1,0469 -0,3%Öl 75,86 -1,0%Gold 2.930 -0,3%
Walmart Aktie

92,76 EUR -0,41 EUR -0,44 %
STU
97,22 USD -6,78 USD -6,52 %
BTT
Marktkap. 745,66 Mrd. EUR

KGV 40,73 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

UBS AG

Walmart Buy

10:16 Uhr
Walmart Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walmart
92,76 EUR -0,41 EUR -0,44%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 113 auf 112 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Michael Lasser attestierte dem US-Handelskonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mehr Positives als Negatives bei den Resultaten. Die Story der Aktie bleibe daher vielversprechend. Beim Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025 habe sich das Unternehmen wohl vorsichtig positioniert./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 03:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 03:34 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 112,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 97,21		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,21%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 97,22		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,20%
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 105,80

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

10:16 Walmart Buy UBS AG
09:21 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:21 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.02.25 Walmart Buy UBS AG
20.02.25 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

