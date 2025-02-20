Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 745,66 Mrd. EURKGV 40,73 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach Zahlen von 113 auf 112 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Michael Lasser attestierte dem US-Handelskonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mehr Positives als Negatives bei den Resultaten. Die Story der Aktie bleibe daher vielversprechend. Beim Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025 habe sich das Unternehmen wohl vorsichtig positioniert./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 03:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.02.2025 / 03:34 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 112,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 97,21
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,21%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 97,22
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 105,80
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|10:16
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|09:21
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:21
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:16
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|09:21
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:21
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:16
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|09:21
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:21
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.