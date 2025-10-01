Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Abend vermehrt von Zoom Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochabend die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 2,8 Prozent auf 80,20 USD abwärts.
Das Papier von Zoom Communications gab in der NASDAQ-Sitzung ab. Um 20:08 Uhr ging es um 2,8 Prozent auf 80,20 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 80,07 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 82,40 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 482.004 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 13,56 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 08.04.2025 bei 64,41 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 19,69 Prozent.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 21.08.2025 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Communications ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,22 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,71 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Communications 1,16 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.
Die Zoom Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2026 wird am 24.11.2025 erwartet.
Beim Gewinn 2026 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,85 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
