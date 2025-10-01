DAX24.114 +1,0%Est505.581 +0,9%MSCI World4.324 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto16,25 +2,5%Nas22.767 +0,5%Bitcoin100.167 +3,1%Euro1,1734 ±-0,0%Öl65,60 -2,2%Gold3.865 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
DroneShield A2DMAA Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Wolfspeed A41JEH Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Bayer BAY001 Alibaba A117ME Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Shutdown: DAX schließt über 24.000 Punkten -- Wall Street etwas fester -- VW mit zahlreichen Entlassungen in 2025 -- AES, DroneShield, Wolfspeed, Gold, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
Top News
Erfolg für Grayscale: Erster Multi-Asset-Krypto-Spot-ETF nun auf dem US-Markt handelbar Erfolg für Grayscale: Erster Multi-Asset-Krypto-Spot-ETF nun auf dem US-Markt handelbar
Plug Power-Aktie bleibt im Fokus: Neuer Vertriebspartner soll bei Kapitalbeschaffung helfen Plug Power-Aktie bleibt im Fokus: Neuer Vertriebspartner soll bei Kapitalbeschaffung helfen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Bleibt BNP Paribas weiter das beste Zertifikatehaus in Deutschland? Entscheiden Sie hier und ergreifen Sie dabei die Chance auf eine Reise nach Berlin.
Kursverlauf

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Abend vermehrt von Zoom Communications

01.10.25 20:24 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Abend vermehrt von Zoom Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochabend die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 2,8 Prozent auf 80,20 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
68,77 EUR -2,16 EUR -3,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Communications gab in der NASDAQ-Sitzung ab. Um 20:08 Uhr ging es um 2,8 Prozent auf 80,20 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 80,07 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 82,40 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 482.004 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 13,56 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 08.04.2025 bei 64,41 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 19,69 Prozent.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 21.08.2025 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Communications ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,22 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,71 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Communications 1,16 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Die Zoom Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2026 wird am 24.11.2025 erwartet.

Beim Gewinn 2026 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,85 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie steigt deutlich: Zoom Communications verbucht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn unter Erwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und Neukunden-Bonus sichern!

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen