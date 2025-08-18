Zoom-Aktie steigt deutlich: Zoom Communications verbucht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn unter Erwartungen
Für Anleger des US-amerikanischen Softwareunternehmens Zoom Communications wurde es am Donnerstag nachbörslich spannend.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Im zweiten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres 2026, das am 31. Juli 2025 endete, konnte Zoom Communications seinen Gewinn deutlich steigern: Analysten hatten im Vorfeld einen Quartalsgewinn je Aktie von 1,38 US-Dollar erwartet, nachdem im Vorjahresquartal noch 0,70 US-Dollar verbucht worden waren. Im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel kam nun ein EPS von 1,16 US-Dollar zustande.
Den Umsatz konnte das US-Softwareunternehmen unterdessen von 1,16 Milliarden US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal auf 1,22 US-Dollar steigern. Erwartet wurden hier im Vorfeld 1,20 Milliarden US-Dollar.
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications reagiert im nachbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel zeitweise mit einem Plus von 4,96 Prozent auf 76,80 US-Dollar.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
