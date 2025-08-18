DAX24.293 +0,1%ESt505.462 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto15,98 -1,3%Dow44.786 -0,3%Nas21.100 -0,3%Bitcoin96.746 -1,3%Euro1,1606 -0,4%Öl67,57 +0,8%Gold3.338 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Palantir A2QA4J Novo Nordisk A3EU6F RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y DroneShield A2DMAA HENSOLDT HAG000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Notenbankertreffen: DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Google, Apple, Meta, Volatus, D-Wave, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, Tesla, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Zoom-Aktie steigt deutlich: Zoom Communications verbucht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn unter Erwartungen Zoom-Aktie steigt deutlich: Zoom Communications verbucht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn unter Erwartungen
Meta-Aktie sinkt: Meta verhängt Einstellungsstopp für KI-Sparte - Aggressive Einstellungspolitik zu teuer? Meta-Aktie sinkt: Meta verhängt Einstellungsstopp für KI-Sparte - Aggressive Einstellungspolitik zu teuer?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Gratis-Aktie + 25 € + Top 10 Crypto ETP geschenkt. Hol Dir jetzt Dein finanzen.net ZERO-Depot!
Zahlenvorlage

Zoom-Aktie steigt deutlich: Zoom Communications verbucht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn unter Erwartungen

21.08.25 22:15 Uhr
NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom zieht kräftig an: Zoom Communications mit Umsatzsprung - Gewinn verfehlt Erwartungen | finanzen.net

Für Anleger des US-amerikanischen Softwareunternehmens Zoom Communications wurde es am Donnerstag nachbörslich spannend.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
63,14 EUR 1,73 EUR 2,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im zweiten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres 2026, das am 31. Juli 2025 endete, konnte Zoom Communications seinen Gewinn deutlich steigern: Analysten hatten im Vorfeld einen Quartalsgewinn je Aktie von 1,38 US-Dollar erwartet, nachdem im Vorjahresquartal noch 0,70 US-Dollar verbucht worden waren. Im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel kam nun ein EPS von 1,16 US-Dollar zustande.

Wer­bung

Den Umsatz konnte das US-Softwareunternehmen unterdessen von 1,16 Milliarden US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal auf 1,22 US-Dollar steigern. Erwartet wurden hier im Vorfeld 1,20 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications reagiert im nachbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel zeitweise mit einem Plus von 4,96 Prozent auf 76,80 US-Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und Neukunden-Bonus sichern!

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen