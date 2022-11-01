Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Kurseinbußen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 12:22 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,2 Prozent auf 84,34 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 84,34 EUR. Bei 85,71 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 56 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 04.11.2021 bei 250,00 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 66,26 Prozent Luft nach oben. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 11.10.2022 bei 73,00 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 15,53 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,05 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.021,50 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,70 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com