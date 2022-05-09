  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.06.2022 12:16

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich
Aktie im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 103,86 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 03.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 103,86 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 104,12 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 103,92 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 560 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 69,72 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 77,00 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 34,88 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 07.06.2023.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,05 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
09.05.22Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
03.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

T-Mobile US  Ausbruch gelungen?
Vontobel: Faktor-Zertifikate  Jetzt mit konstantem Hebel in Megatrends investieren
Krieg und Corona setzen Nvidia zu
Aufwärtstrend entfaltet neue Kursdynamik
DAX-Ausblick - 14.800-Punkte-Marke rückt näher
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Weekend Briefing
So sichern die Profi-Investoren ihr Portfolio gegen Kursschwankungen ab
Die EZB ist in einer misslichen Lage
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Vor dem Rohstoff-Superzyklus?
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Besseres Sparbuch: Flexibler Vorsorgeplan mit Top-Zinsen
Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein gutes Land, um reich zu werden
Faktor Angebot  Dieser Hebel hilft wirklich gegen die Inflation
Rückkehr der Einfachheit  so investieren Sie jetzt am besten in den Aktienmarkt
3 von 9 Feiertagen am Wochenende  so sehr schadet ein Nachholen der Wirtschaft
Das neue Monopol am Himmel und der 7-Millionen-Irrtum des BVB

News von

DAX-Schwergewicht Linde holt Dividendenabschlag auf - jetzt wirds spannend
Ölpreise rückläufig - warum es noch weiter abwärts gehen könnte
DAX im Plus - Aber US-Börsen tiefer
Bayer-Aktie: Glyphosat-Klagen haben ihren Schrecken verloren
Meta Platforms-Aktie mit nächstem Rückschlag

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Wall Street unter Druck -- DAX antriebslos -- Tesla-Chef Musk will Jobabbau -- VW-Manager: "Co-Design" statt eigener Chips -- Allianz, Rheinmetall im Fokus

Merck bricht Berzosertib-Studie ab. Finanzministerium offenbar zu Commerzbank-Ausstieg bereit. Beiersdorf dürfte zurück in DAX aufsteigen - Rheinmetall muss warten. USA klagt gegen US-Sparte von Stellantis in Abgasstreit. CompuGroup Medical baut Unternehmensleitung um - Vorstandschef geht. CRH will Barrette in Milliardendeal übernehmen. Bundesnetzagentur teilt GAZPROM Germania neuen Geschäftsführer zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22/22: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen