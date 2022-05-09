Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

Um 03.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 103,86 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 104,12 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 103,92 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 560 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 69,72 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 77,00 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 34,88 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 07.06.2023.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,05 USD je Aktie aus.

