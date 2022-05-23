Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Um 04.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Frankfurt-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,5 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 106,50 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 106,50 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 323 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 343,30 EUR an. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,11 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 33,27 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 3,78 USD je Aktie.

