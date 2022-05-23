  • Suche
04.07.2022 13:07

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Notierung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 2,5 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR.
Um 04.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Frankfurt-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,5 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 106,50 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 106,50 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 323 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 343,30 EUR an. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,11 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 33,27 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 3,78 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

08:01 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

