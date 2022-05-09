  • Suche
EU verfehlt Klimaziel: Chance für Green-Tech Aktien?
09.06.2022 16:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag nach
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,9 Prozent auf 106,88 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 106,88 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 104,50 EUR ab. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 108,96 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 625 Stück.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 68,84 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 12.05.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 77,00 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 38,81 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,03 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

