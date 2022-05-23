Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag Verlust reich

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im XETRA-Handel um 12.07.2022 16:22:01 Uhr um 2,2 Prozent auf 107,12 EUR nach. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 106,94 EUR. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 109,02 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.237 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (341,00 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 06.08.2021. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 68,59 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 39,12 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.073,80 USD im Vergleich zu 956,24 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die kommende Q2 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 veröffentlicht.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,78 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

