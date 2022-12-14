Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:22 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 69,32 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,32 EUR. Bei 69,32 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 20 Stück.

Bei 185,44 EUR erreichte der Titel am 20.12.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 62,62 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 08.12.2022 bei 65,64 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,61 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD gegenüber 1,11 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,95 USD fest.

