14.12.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit roter Tendenz

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit roter Tendenz
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 2,0 Prozent auf 69,32 EUR abwärts.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:22 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 69,32 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,32 EUR. Bei 69,32 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 20 Stück.

Bei 185,44 EUR erreichte der Titel am 20.12.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 62,62 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 08.12.2022 bei 65,64 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,61 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD gegenüber 1,11 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

13.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
13.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
13.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Dienstagvormittag (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

