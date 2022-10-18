Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Vormittag zu

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 09:22 Uhr klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 2,1 Prozent auf 80,60 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 80,60 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 80,60 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 35 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 250,00 EUR markierte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 67,76 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 73,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.10.2022). Abschläge von 10,41 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2023 auf 3,70 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

