20.06.2022 15:56

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Montagnachmittag Vortagesniveau

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Montagnachmittag Vortagesniveau
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Montagnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im Stuttgart-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 105,62 EUR.
Im Stuttgart-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 20.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 105,62 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 105,62 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 105,08 EUR. Die Stuttgart-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 105,08 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 25 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 340,60 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.08.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 68,99 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei 77,88 EUR fiel das Papier am 12.05.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 35,62 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

