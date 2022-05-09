Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag stärker

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 21.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 3,1 Prozent im Plus bei 108,06 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 108,06 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 107,44 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 858 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 68,49 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 40,34 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

