  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.06.2022 15:43

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag stärker
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 3,1 Prozent auf 108,06 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 21.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 3,1 Prozent im Plus bei 108,06 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 108,06 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 107,44 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 858 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 68,49 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 40,34 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Montagnachmittag Vortagesniveau (finanzen.net)
20.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
20.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagvormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
20.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Montagnachmittag Vortagesniveau
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
20.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagvormittag stärker
20.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
23.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

K+S - Hausse im Agrarsektor beschert Düngemittelhersteller Rekordergebnisse!
Was ist eine Rezession? - Welche Aktien können davon profitieren?
Exxon Mobil  Fehlausbruch triggert Kursrutsch
Vontobel: Artificial Intelligence  mehr als ein Schachcomputer?
Thyssenkrupp legt Börsengang seiner Wasserstofftochter vorerst auf Eis
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meistverkaufter MDAX-Titel - Siltronics
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die Börse ist kein Sparbuch
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik
Alternative Investments - Ihr Schutz vor Inflation und Strafzinsen
Deutschsprachige Krypto-Lernplattform der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange gestartet
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

1000 Euro für die Einschulung  So reduzieren Eltern die Kosten für den Schulstart
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Das Expansionsmodell von Vonovia funktioniert nicht mehr
Ein gutes Land, um reich zu werden
Problemimmobilie Flachbau? Warum sich ein Investment jetzt lohnen könnte

News von

Die günstigsten Aktien des Dax - Sollte man jetzt zuschlagen?
Angst vor dem Crash? Warum Investoren vielleicht gerade einen Fehler machen
Interview mit Philipp Sandner zum Krypto-Crash
Erzeugerpreise klettern erneut in Rekordtempo - plus 33,6 Prozent
Immobilien-Aktien: "Guter Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg"

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt im Plus -- Tesla streicht zahlreiche Stellen -- Kein Durchbruch für Bayer im Glyphosat-Streit -- Nordex mit verlustreichem Jahresstart -- RWE, Intel im Fokus

easyJet will Erneuerung seiner Flugzeugflotte vorantreiben. AstraZeneca erzielt Studienerfolg mit Polyneuropathie-Therapie. FUCHS PETROLUB kauft eigene Aktien zurück. Kellogg spaltet sich in drei börsennotierte Unternehmen auf. Britische Aufsicht untersucht Gebührengestaltung von Visa und MasterCard. Deutsche Post-Tochter kauft australische Glen Cameron.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte das 9-Euro-Ticket über den August hinaus verlängert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen