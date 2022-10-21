  • Suche
21.10.2022 11:52

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag leichter

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag leichter
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 81,64 EUR.
Um 12:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,1 Prozent auf 81,64 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 80,55 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 80,55 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 14 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 250,00 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 04.11.2021 erreicht. 67,34 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 11.10.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 73,00 EUR ab. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,84 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

