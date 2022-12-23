Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 04:22 Uhr um 1,5 Prozent auf 62,05 EUR ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,53 EUR. Den Frankfurt-Handel startete das Papier bei 61,76 EUR. Über Frankfurt wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 176 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 23.12.2021 bei 172,00 EUR. 63,92 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 61,53 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 23.12.2022 erreicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 0,85 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Es stand ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,11 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q4 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 27.02.2023 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com