  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
23.12.2022 15:51

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Frankfurt-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,5 Prozent bei 62,05 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 04:22 Uhr um 1,5 Prozent auf 62,05 EUR ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,53 EUR. Den Frankfurt-Handel startete das Papier bei 61,76 EUR. Über Frankfurt wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 176 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 23.12.2021 bei 172,00 EUR. 63,92 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 61,53 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 23.12.2022 erreicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 0,85 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Es stand ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,11 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q4 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 27.02.2023 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger (finanzen.net)
22.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit roter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
22.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

22.11.22Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel
22.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
22.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit roter Tendenz
22.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit Kursplus
22.11.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
22.11.22ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral'
22.11.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
23.11.22Should You Sell Zoom Video Communications Stock?
08.12.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
22.12.22Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Tesla – wo ist der Boden?
Vontobel: Vontobel Ausblick 2023: Investieren in sicheren Hafen Schweiz, Öl, inflationssicher und China?
Silberpreis - Jahresrückblick
Neues Kryptogesetz von brasilianischen Präsidenten unterzeichnet
Bitcoin Kurs unter 17.000 Dollar - im Klammergriff der Zinssorgen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Öl- und Gas-Aktien als Gewinner der Krise.
Voting Insights: Bei diesen Tech-Aktien setzen wikifolio-Trader auf den Turnaround
Private Altervorsorge - Den Ruhestand abgesichert genießen
Frei und verantwortungsvoll
Achterbahnfahrt der Krypto-Branche - wann kommt die Trendwende?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das unterschätzte grüne Risiko
„Gönn-Dir-Effekt“ in harten Zeiten – Der erstaunliche neue Schoko-Boom
Preisschock im Pflegeheim – ab diesem Einkommen müssen Sie für Ihre Eltern zahlen
Die beste Aktie für den Gabentisch und das große Chip-Beben
Diese Korrektur macht die Hoffnung auf Normalisierung zunichte

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Schwankungen -- Wall Street höher -- Musk verspricht Ende seiner Tesla-Aktienverkäufe -- BioNTech startet Studie zu Malaria-Impfstoff -- Stellantis, Fraport im Fokus

Google will gegen Millionenstrafe in Indien vorgehen. Uniper-Chef hält Zurückzahlung der Staatshilfen für ein "sehr ambitioniertes Ziel". DZ Bank nimmt Munich Re in die "Equity Ideas"-Auswahlliste auf. Japans Inflationsrate steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 1981. Deutsche Bundesregierung will Twitter unter EU-Aufsicht stellen. Europäisches Gas kostet so wenig wie seit russischem Angriff auf Ukraine nicht mehr.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
KW 22/51: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den meisten Urlaubstagen in Europa
Wo hat man am meisten Urlaub?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Weihnachtsgeld 2022: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
3. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im Portfolio
US-Aktien im Depot
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2022
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Für wie sicher halten Sie die Energieversorgung in Deutschland in diesem Winter?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen