DAX fällt unter 24.000er-Marke - Rekord außer Reichweite -- US-Börsen uneins -- NVIDIA über Erwartungen -- US-Gericht erklärt Trumps Zölle für rechtswidrig -- Bilfinger, Tesla, Salesforce im Fokus
Aktien von Reliance und BP uneins: BPs Castrol weckt wohl Interesse von Reliance, Apollo und Lone Star
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Donnerstagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag Verluste

29.05.25 16:09 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 79,44 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
71,78 EUR 2,47 EUR 3,56%
Charts|News|Analysen
Die Aktie verlor um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 79,44 USD. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 79,00 USD. Mit einem Wert von 80,23 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden heute 54.549 Zoom Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 16,79 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 13.08.2024 (55,07 USD). Mit Abgaben von 30,68 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Nachdem Zoom Communications seine Aktionäre 2025 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Zoom Communications gewährte am 21.05.2025 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,83 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 0,70 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 vorlegen.

Für das Jahr 2026 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,60 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

mehr Analysen