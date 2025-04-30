April 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.04.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -22,02 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -17,64 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -17,05 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -7,48 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum
Ethereum: -7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stellar
Stellar: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Chainlink
Chainlink: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tron
Tron: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 10,31 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,45 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 11,53 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Solana
Solana: 12,36 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 17,53 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 25,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 33,18 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
