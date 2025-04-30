DAX22.497 +0,3%ESt505.160 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto12,50 +3,1%Dow40.753 +0,2%Nas17.711 +1,5%Bitcoin85.908 +0,6%Euro1,1302 +0,1%Öl62,56 +1,1%Gold3.240 ±-0,0%
April 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.05.25 03:37 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im April 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8855 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
85.907,9893 EUR 507,3620 EUR 0,59%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
97.023,1561 USD 549,2544 USD 0,57%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.632,4305 EUR 3,7685 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.843,6418 USD 3,8031 USD 0,21%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8853 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
133,2054 EUR -0,2798 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
150,4401 USD -0,3531 USD -0,23%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,9617 EUR 0,0022 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,2155 USD 0,0019 USD 0,09%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
532,4248 EUR 1,5374 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
601,3124 USD 1,5886 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
133,2858 EUR -0,0604 EUR -0,05%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
150,5310 USD -0,1053 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1606 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,42%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1814 USD 0,0007 USD 0,39%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6264 EUR 0,0022 EUR 0,36%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7074 USD 0,0023 USD 0,33%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
79,2120 EUR 0,3548 EUR 0,45%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
89,4608 USD 0,3787 USD 0,43%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2157 EUR -0,0010 EUR -0,46%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2436 USD -0,0012 USD -0,49%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im April 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.04.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -22,02 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -17,64 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -17,05 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum

Ethereum: -7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Stellar

Stellar: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Chainlink

Chainlink: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tron

Tron: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 10,31 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,45 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 11,53 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Solana

Solana: 12,36 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 17,53 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 25,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 33,18 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com