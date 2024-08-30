DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.209 -0,2%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Intel 855681 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Rheinmetall 703000 thyssenkrupp 750000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Starke Handelswoche: DAX geht nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zog letztlich an -- CEO verlässt thyssenkrupp Steel -- Dell, GameStop, Shell im Fokus
Top News
KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 35: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 35: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

August 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.09.24 03:05 Uhr
Kryptowährungen im August 2024: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9041 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
53.214,8248 EUR -102,5094 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
58.858,2738 USD -113,3805 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.256,2425 EUR -16,8184 EUR -0,74%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.495,5177 USD -18,6020 USD -0,74%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9041 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
476,9052 EUR -4,9064 EUR -1,02%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
527,4811 USD -5,4268 USD -1,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
121,3826 EUR -0,9803 EUR -0,80%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
134,2552 USD -1,0843 USD -0,80%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,5085 EUR -0,0033 EUR -0,64%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5624 USD -0,0036 USD -0,64%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
121,8906 EUR -0,4126 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
134,8171 USD -0,4564 USD -0,34%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1420 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1571 USD -0,0006 USD -0,38%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0909 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,80%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1005 USD -0,0008 USD -0,80%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
58,0640 EUR -0,7691 EUR -1,31%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
64,2218 USD -0,8507 USD -1,31%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
4,8935 EUR -0,0086 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
5,4125 USD -0,0095 USD -0,18%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im August 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2024 und dem 31.08.2024. Stand ist der 31.08.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -27,78 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -22,02 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ethereum

Ethereum: -21,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -21,35 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -20,24 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -20,12 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -18,70 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: VeChain

VeChain: -17,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Uniswap

Uniswap: -17,01 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -15,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -14,78 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Polygon

Polygon: -14,43 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -14,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -12,18 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Cardano

Cardano: -11,01 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Avalanche

Avalanche: -10,44 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tezos

Tezos: -9,06 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Stellar

Stellar: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 22,66 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 22,79 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com