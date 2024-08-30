August 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2024 und dem 31.08.2024. Stand ist der 31.08.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -27,78 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -22,02 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ethereum
Ethereum: -21,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -21,35 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -20,24 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -20,12 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -18,70 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: VeChain
VeChain: -17,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Uniswap
Uniswap: -17,01 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -15,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -14,78 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Polygon
Polygon: -14,43 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -14,13 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -12,18 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Cardano
Cardano: -11,01 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Avalanche
Avalanche: -10,44 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,63 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tezos
Tezos: -9,06 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Stellar
Stellar: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: -5,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 22,66 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 22,79 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
