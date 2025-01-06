Dezember 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Platz 30: Stellar
Stellar: -40,04 Prozent
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -36,72 Prozent
Platz 28: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -29,80 Prozent
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -26,42 Prozent
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -26,20 Prozent
Platz 25: Cardano
Cardano: -24,63 Prozent
Platz 24: Polygon
Polygon: -22,58 Prozent
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -22,44 Prozent
Platz 22: Tezos
Tezos: -20,14 Prozent
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -18,78 Prozent
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: -18,16 Prozent
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: -16,27 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -15,63 Prozent
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: -14,72 Prozent
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: -13,11 Prozent
Platz 15: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -8,36 Prozent
Platz 14: Ethereum
Ethereum: -8,27 Prozent
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -7,46 Prozent
Platz 12: VeChain
VeChain: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,54 Prozent
Platz 9: Tether
Tether: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 8: Dai
Dai: -0,04 Prozent
Platz 7: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 6: Uniswap
Uniswap: 3,78 Prozent
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,33 Prozent
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 9,51 Prozent
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 19,50 Prozent
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 23,30 Prozent
Platz 1: Tron
Tron: 23,49 Prozent
