DAX19.940 -0,4%ESt504.893 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,54 -1,5%Dow42.392 -0,4%Nas19.281 -0,2%Bitcoin93.748 -0,6%Euro1,0282 +0,2%Öl75,61 -0,5%Gold2.657 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Lilium A3CYXP Rheinmetall 703000 MicroStrategy 722713 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 Palantir A2QA4J Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unter 20.000-Punkten: DAX leichter -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins -- Telekom plant umfangreichen Aktienrückkauf -- Airbus: Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024 wohl verfehlt -- VW im Fokus
Top News
Airbus- und MTU-Aktien tiefer: Airbus verfehlt wohl Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024 Airbus- und MTU-Aktien tiefer: Airbus verfehlt wohl Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024
Wertvollste Unternehmen an der Börse: Deutsche Firmen in der globalen Top-Liga rar gesät Wertvollste Unternehmen an der Börse: Deutsche Firmen in der globalen Top-Liga rar gesät
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Dezember 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

03.01.25 08:29 Uhr
Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2024: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9721 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9994 USD 0,0004 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
93.748,1262 EUR -592,8019 EUR -0,63%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
96.381,5595 USD -488,4508 USD -0,50%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.346,7256 EUR -12,0421 EUR -0,36%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.440,7368 USD -8,0723 USD -0,23%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9727 EUR -0,0012 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,3541 EUR 0,0111 EUR 0,47%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,4202 USD 0,0144 USD 0,60%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
204,7451 EUR 2,3094 EUR 1,14%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
210,4965 USD 2,6340 USD 1,27%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3302 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,3395 USD 0,0008 USD 0,23%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
204,6673 EUR 2,1939 EUR 1,08%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
210,4165 USD 2,5152 USD 1,21%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
680,9818 EUR -6,3557 EUR -0,92%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
700,1110 USD -5,6527 USD -0,80%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
1,0276 EUR 0,0910 EUR 9,72%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
1,0565 USD 0,0948 USD 9,86%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,4360 EUR 0,0134 EUR 3,16%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,4482 USD 0,0143 USD 3,29%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2548 EUR -0,0035 EUR -1,34%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2620 USD -0,0032 USD -1,22%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Stellar

Stellar: -40,04 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -36,72 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -29,80 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -26,42 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -26,20 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Cardano

Cardano: -24,63 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polygon

Polygon: -22,58 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -22,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tezos

Tezos: -20,14 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -18,78 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: -18,16 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: -16,27 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -15,63 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: -14,72 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: -13,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -8,36 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum

Ethereum: -8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: VeChain

VeChain: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tether

Tether: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dai

Dai: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Uniswap

Uniswap: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 9,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 19,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 23,30 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tron

Tron: 23,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com