Februar 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Platz 30: Chainlink
Chainlink: -36,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -35,62 Prozent
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -35,21 Prozent
Platz 27: Solana
Solana: -32,15 Prozent
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -32,05 Prozent
Platz 25: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -31,91 Prozent
Platz 24: Uniswap
Uniswap: -31,51 Prozent
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -29,74 Prozent
Platz 22: Neo
Neo: -29,40 Prozent
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -28,85 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: -28,47 Prozent
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -27,98 Prozent
Platz 18: Polygon
Polygon: -27,91 Prozent
Platz 17: Toncoin
Toncoin: -27,60 Prozent
Platz 16: Ripple
Ripple: -25,57 Prozent
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: -24,83 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -23,57 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -23,16 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -21,95 Prozent
Platz 11: Polkadot
Polkadot: -20,64 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -16,34 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -16,05 Prozent
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -9,88 Prozent
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: -9,59 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -6,53 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -6,21 Prozent
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,27 Prozent
