Februar 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.03.25 04:52 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So bewegten sich die Kryptokurse im Februar 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9630 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
82.815,3647 EUR 6,8859 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
85.948,1757 USD 7,1463 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.141,1386 EUR 7,2055 EUR 0,34%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.222,1354 USD 7,4781 USD 0,34%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9634 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1704 EUR 0,0612 EUR 2,90%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,2525 USD 0,0635 USD 2,90%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
138,8061 EUR 0,6906 EUR 0,50%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
144,0570 USD 0,7167 USD 0,50%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
585,3447 EUR 0,2211 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
607,4876 USD 0,2295 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1992 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2067 USD 0,0003 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
118,2720 EUR -1,4784 EUR -1,23%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
122,7461 USD -1,5344 USD -1,23%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
138,7663 EUR 1,1494 EUR 0,84%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
144,0157 USD 1,1929 USD 0,84%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6472 EUR 0,0127 EUR 2,00%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6717 USD 0,0132 USD 2,00%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2245 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,33%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2330 USD -0,0008 USD -0,33%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Februar 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Chainlink

Chainlink: -36,42 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -35,62 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -35,21 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Solana

Solana: -32,15 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -32,05 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -31,91 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Uniswap

Uniswap: -31,51 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -29,74 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Neo

Neo: -29,40 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -28,85 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: -28,47 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -27,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Polygon

Polygon: -27,91 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Toncoin

Toncoin: -27,60 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ripple

Ripple: -25,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: -24,83 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -23,57 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -23,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -21,95 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Polkadot

Polkadot: -20,64 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -16,34 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -16,05 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -9,88 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: -9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com