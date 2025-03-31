Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -76,84 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Neo
Neo: -67,71 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -61,84 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -60,38 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -59,62 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -57,78 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: -56,08 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Uniswap
Uniswap: -53,76 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -52,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -50,32 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -50,29 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -50,26 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -49,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -46,44 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: -42,64 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -42,55 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Toncoin
Toncoin: -40,74 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -30,13 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: -27,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -14,16 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 14,37 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 14,58 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 32,42 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
