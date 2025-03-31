DAX22.163 -1,3%ESt505.248 -1,6%Top 10 Crypto11,78 -1,9%Dow42.002 +1,0%Nas17.299 -0,1%Bitcoin76.580 +0,4%Euro1,0825 ±0,0%Öl75,00 +0,4%Gold3.145 +0,7%
Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.04.25 03:13 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -76,84 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Neo

Neo: -67,71 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -61,84 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -60,38 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -59,62 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -57,78 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: -56,08 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Uniswap

Uniswap: -53,76 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -52,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -50,32 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -50,29 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -50,26 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -49,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -46,44 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: -42,64 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -42,55 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Toncoin

Toncoin: -40,74 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -30,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: -27,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -14,16 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: -7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 14,37 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 14,58 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 32,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com