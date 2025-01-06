Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q4 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Tether
Tether: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: 15,00 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polygon
Polygon: 16,16 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 38,61 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 39,84 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: 40,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 43,29 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 45,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: 51,47 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 52,98 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: 54,23 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: 63,61 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: 64,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 64,57 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 64,73 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 65,21 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 65,37 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Polkadot
Polkadot: 67,53 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 70,76 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Chainlink
Chainlink: 99,44 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: 112,02 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: VeChain
VeChain: 112,44 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Uniswap
Uniswap: 140,68 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Cardano
Cardano: 161,01 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 240,68 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Stellar
Stellar: 276,04 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ripple
Ripple: 286,29 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
