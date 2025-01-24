Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Tezos
Tezos: -3,25 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Polygon
Polygon: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tether
Tether: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Avalanche
Avalanche: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,71 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ethereum
Ethereum: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 7,11 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Monero
Monero: 7,74 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 9,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 10,50 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 13,23 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 13,33 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 16,31 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com