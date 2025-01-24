DAX21.395 -0,1%ESt505.219 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,67 +6,8%Dow44.424 -0,3%Nas19.954 -0,5%Bitcoin99.677 -0,1%Euro1,0503 +0,9%Öl78,43 +0,7%Gold2.771 ±0,0%
Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan

26.01.25 01:11 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 4: So schlugen sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 4

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Tezos

Tezos: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polygon

Polygon: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tether

Tether: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Avalanche

Avalanche: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum

Ethereum: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Monero

Monero: 7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 9,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 10,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 13,23 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 13,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 16,31 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com